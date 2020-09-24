Brett Hankison, Former Officer Indicted in Breonna Taylor Case, Goes Free on Bail
Brett Hankison, a former Louisville police officer involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, was released on bail Wednesday following his indictment. Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, a felony that carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Hankison was booked at about 4:30 p.m. at the Shelby County Detention Center after turning himself in, a spokesperson for the jail told The Daily Beast. He was released about 30 minutes later after posting a bond for $15,000. Notably, Hankison was not charged for killing Taylor, rather for firing his gun into the neighboring apartments. The two other officers party to the shooting were not charged. Police shot Taylor six times as she slept on March 13 after executing a no-knock search warrant on her apartment, killing her. Hankison was fired from the department after an internal investigation found he violated its use of force policies.