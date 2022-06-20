British Cocaine Boss Busted by Cops Thanks to Conor McGregor Mural in His House
KNOCKOUT BLOW
A British drug trafficker was dealt a devastating blow by a sketchy mural of MMA star Conor McGregor in his home. Ryan Palin from Merseyside, northwest England, was sentenced to 29 years after being busted in December 2021. Local law enforcement recognized a distinctive mural of the UFC champion in Palin’s home as being the same as one found on an encrypted phone using Encrochat to traffic drugs. Palin was found to have been involved in a conspiracy to supply over 1,500 pounds of cocaine, 30 pounds of heroin, and 80 pounds of methamphetamine. “Despite the overwhelming evidence against him, Palin chose to go to trial,” Merseyside Police Detective Sergeant Graeme Kehoe said in a statement. “Fortunately the jury saw through his lies and Palin can now consider the consequences of his actions while he serves a significant time in jail.”