British Prime Minister Announces Strict Lockdown Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered residents on Monday to “stay home” as part of a strict coronavirus lockdown, The Guardian reports. Johnson said people will only be allowed outside of their homes to go to work if necessary, to do a once-daily exercise, and to run essential errands—like buying food and medication. Public gatherings of over two people will also be barred. All non-essential shops and public gathering places, like playgrounds and libraries, will close immediately. “You should not be meeting friends... You should not be meeting family members who do not live in your home. You should not be going shopping except for essentials like food and medicine,” he said. “If you don’t follow the rules the police will have the powers to enforce them, including through fines and dispersing gatherings.” The lockdown announcement follows Johnson’s order late last week to close all pubs, restaurants, and gyms.