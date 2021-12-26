British Soccer Fans Who Post Racial Slurs Online Could be Banned From Matches

Read it at Guardian
New legislation introduced in the U.K. could see that racist fans are banned from watching soccer in person. The British Home Secretary is introducing the ban which, if passed, would mean anyone convicted of racist or homophobic posts online would not be able to attend matches in England and Wales for up to 10 years. “Racism is unacceptable and for too long football has been marred by this shameful prejudice,” Priti Patel said Sunday. “Those responsible for racist abuse online must be punished. The changes to the law I’m announcing will make sure they are banned from attending football matches.”