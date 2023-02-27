Brit Students Stuck in U.S. After Hotel Destroyed Passports, School Says
LATE CHECKOUT
Over 40 students from a British school were left stranded in the U.S. over the weekend with their school saying that a New Hampshire hotel had destroyed the group’s passports, according to a report. The 42 students and four staff had planned to fly home on Saturday after a ski trip but things went downhill when 41 of the passports were destroyed, Barr Beacon Head School headteacher Kate Hibbs said on Sunday. The school said the group were hoping to receive emergency documents on Monday in order to return on Tuesday, but Hibbs said money for the trip was running low in light of the unexpected four-day extension. It’s not clear how the passports were destroyed. Lincoln Police confirmed they attended the incident but could not comment further due to the involvement of minors.