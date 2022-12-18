Britney Spears’ Dad Insists Conservatorship Saved Her Life
‘A GREAT TOOL’
Britney Spears’ dad Jamie has no remorse for putting her in a conservatorship for 13 years. “Where would Britney be right now without that conservatorship? And I don’t know if she’d be alive. I don’t,” he told The Daily Mail in an interview published Saturday. “For protecting her, and also protecting the kids, conservatorship was a great tool.” Spears was placed in a temporary conservatorship in 2008 after her family said they feared she was out of control, which ended up lasting 13 years. The conservatorship left Spears without the autonomy to drive her own car, and she accused her conservators, including her father, of drugging her, forcing her to use an IUD so she couldn’t get pregnant and “punishing her” when she said no to business decisions. During the conservatorship, Spears released four studio albums and went on multiple world tours, as well as performing a Las Vegas residency from 2013 to 2017.