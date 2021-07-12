Britney Spears Asks to Hire High-Powered Lawyer to the Stars
BIG GUNS
Britney Spears has petitioned the court overseeing her conservatorship to allow her to hire her own lawyer, and she already has one in mind. Spears is on a mission to remove her father, Jamie Spears, from the conservatorship that has exerted what she called an “abusive” degree of control over her life since 2008. The pop star has moved to to hire Mathew Rosengart, who has represented Steven Spielberg, Sean Penn, and both Affleck brothers in the past, as her counsel, according to The New York Times. He reportedly plans to attend a hearing in the case Wednesday, though he has not agreed to represent Spears. Spears signed a document stating she wished to retain Greenberg, Traurig, LLP, where Rosengart is a partner, as her counsel that is subject to court approval. Her previous lawyer Sam Ingham, who was appointed by the court, resigned Tuesday.