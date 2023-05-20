Brittney Griner Loses in Return to WNBA But Still Feels Like a Winner

CHEAT SHEET
Brittney Griner has made her WNBA season debut after being jailed in Russia with many high-profile supporters, including Vice President Kamala Harris, tennis legend Billie Jean King and Magic Johnson, cheering her on. Griner had 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots Friday night for the Phoenix Mercury but the side lost 94-71 to the Los Angeles Sparks. Despite the loss, Griner said she was feeling grateful. “I appreciate everything a little bit more, all of the small moments, like, ‘Oh, I’m so tired I don’t want to go to practice today,’ that has changed, honestly,” she said. “Tomorrow is not guaranteed, you don’t know what it’s going to look like. I feel a lot older somehow, too.”