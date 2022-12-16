Griner Speaks Out: ‘Love From So Many of You’ Kept Me Going
‘FEELS SO GOOD’
WNBA star Brittney Griner shared a heartfelt post thanking the many people who advocated for her while she was locked up in a Russian penal colony. “It feels so good to be home! The last 10 months have been a battle at every turn,” she wrote in her first statement since her release as part of a prisoner swap. “I dug deep to keep my faith and it was the love from so many of you that helped keep me going. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to everyone for your help.” Griner, who was allegedly caught with cannabis oil in her luggage at a Russian airport, went on to thank her family, the WNBA, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and several others for bringing her home. “President Biden, you brought me home and I know you are committed to bringing Paul Whelan and all Americans home too. I will use my platform to do whatever I can to help you. I also encourage everyone that played a part in bringing me home to continue their efforts to bring all Americans home,” she wrote. Grinner added that she intends to get back on the court with the Phoenix Mercury this season.