Get 15% Off Sitewide on Brooklinen’s Top-Rated Sheets Sets for Presidents’s Day
BETWEEN THE SHEETS
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Have you ever paused while being intimate with your partner to ask where they got their sheets? Well… take it from me when I say don’t, but since upgrading my linens, I do sleep better while engulfed in such comfort. Like many things in life, I’d rather have quality than quantity when it comes to my bedding (now, if only I could make such wise choices in my love life). So, when a brand raved about by Good Housekeeping is having a major sale, you don’t want to sit out on it.
Brooklinen is an on-trend, direct-to-consumer brand popular for making 480-count cotton sheets without the retail markup. The fabrics are Oeko-Tex Certified, which means the bedding you’re entrusting with your cherished bits is free of 350 toxic chemicals commonly found in manufacturing. The Luxe Sateen Sheets are among the brand’s best sellers, with different options for bundles (including duvets or comforters). Brooklinen uses the same quality standards in its 100% cotton robes, PJs, and other loungewear. The brand just released new springtime cotton throw blankets to add to the line, which already includes some chic Pendelton collaborations. Besides these hero products, the site is full of housewares and decor for minimalistic tastes and beyond. Shop Brooklinen’s Presidents’ Day sale through February 23 to get the 15% off sitewide.
Brooklinen Presidents’ Day Sale
15% off sitewide
