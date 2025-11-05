Bruised Trump Dusts Off Last Year’s Election Win for Morale Boost

Donald Trump awoke Wednesday morning to celebrate a big election victory—not one that happened Tuesday night, but 365 days ago.

The 79-year-old president celebrated the anniversary of his 2024 presidential election victory on Truth Social Wednesday morning.

“Happy Anniversary! On this day, November 5th, one year ago, we had one of the Greatest Presidential Victories in History — Such an Honor to represent our Country," wrote Trump.

“Our Economy is BOOMING, and Costs are coming way down. Affordability is our goal. Love to the American People!”

Donald Trump also celebrated his 2024 election win on Wednesday. Donald Trump / Truth Social

The White House X account also celebrated the anniversary of Trump’s last electoral victory Wednesday morning. The account posted a significantly edited photograph of Trump and Vice President JD Vance smiling broadly in front of a fireworks display, with Trump’s teeth bleached a blinding white. “1 YEAR SINCE ELECTED. November 5, 2024,” reads the account’s tribute.

The White House celebrated Trump's 2024 election one day after Republicans across the country got resoundingly thumped in 2025. X / White House

The posts were made the day after Republicans were hammered in high-profile elections across the country. Republican gubernatorial candidates suffered double-digit losses in Virginia and New Jersey.

New York City elected democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani for mayor over Trump-endorsed independent Andrew Cuomo.

California passed its redistricting proposition, Prop 50, which could give the state five more blue seats in the House of Representatives and clear the way to try to retake the House of Representatives in the 2026 midterms.

Trump argued none of the election defeats were his fault, despite analysts describing them as an unmistakable repudiation of his presidency.

”TRUMP WASN’T ON THE BALLOT, AND SHUTDOWN, WERE THE TWO REASONS THAT REPUBLICANS LOST ELECTIONS TONIGHT,” according to Pollsters,” he wrote on Truth Social as the bad news rolled in.

While GOP influencers, including Vance, doled out theories and excuses for why their candidates were so thoroughly drubbed, Trump fumed his way through a tense breakfast in which he envisioned a future where Republicans rule forever by eliminating the filibuster.

“If we do what I’m saying, they’ll never—they’ll most likely never—attain power. Because we will have passed every single thing that you can imagine.”

The filibuster is a Senate rule that allows the minority party to block most legislation by extending debate indefinitely. Overcoming a filibuster and forcing a vote on legislation requires the approval of 60 senators.