Brutal Polls Reveal Prince Harry’s Popularity Is Crumbling

Edward VIII (as the Duke of Windsor) was the greatest threat to the reign of his brother, George VI. Prince Andrew is the greatest threat to the reign of his brother, King Charles III. And for a long time, it looked like Prince Harry would be the greatest threat to the reign of his brother, the future King William V. Disgruntled dukes make uniquely dangerous brothers, especially when they feel they have nothing to lose. And there was a period, not so very long ago, when William’s team had genuine reason to be worried. Not because Harry was popular in any overall sense—his approval ratings had cratered from the dizzy heights of 70% and 80% he once enjoyed to around 35%—but because of where his remaining support was concentrated: young people. That argument is now dead, and the latest YouGov data is its death certificate. There is no demographic, no age bracket, no generational cohort in which Prince Harry commands a majority support or even breaks even. Which brings us to the historical parallel that should haunt Harry—and the lesson he shows no sign of having learned. Click through to read more on the numbers, and what they mean for the royals.

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