Bryan Kohberger Indicted for University of Idaho Quadruple Murder
Bryan Kohberger was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday morning for the murder of four University of Idaho students last year. The indictment cancels his preliminary hearing, initially scheduled for June 26. Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student, is accused of brutally murdering Ethan Chapin, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen on Nov. 13, 2022. At around 4 a.m. that morning, he allegedly snuck into the six-person rental home where the four Idaho students were staying and stabbed them to death. Kohberger is currently being held without bail at a county jail, but is due at the Latah County Courthouse on Monday—he could face the death penalty. All four victims received posthumous honors this past weekend at the university’s commencement ceremony.