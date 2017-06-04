Bystander Was Injured by Police Gunfire During London Attack

Read it at Associated Press
Authorities in London say an innocent bystander was struck by a police bullet during Saturday night’s attack in the London Bridge area. Assistant Police Commissioner Mark Rowley said Sunday that eight police officers fired “an unprecedented number” of bullets in their attempt to stop the three armed attackers. Officers fired 50 rounds, he said, as the attackers had “already killed members of the public and had to be stopped immediately.” A civilian was accidentally struck during the shootout, Rowley said, though his injuries were not thought to be critical. An independent investigation into the shooting has been opened.