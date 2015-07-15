California Fines Uber $7.3 Million

CHEAT SHEET
A California judge on Wednesday recommended that Uber be suspended from state operations and fined $7.3 million for failing to give regulators enough information about its service. Chief administrative law judge Karen V. Cloptonk at the California Public Utilities Commission, which allows Uber to operate in the state, said the company did not provide the required data on ensuring service to people with disability. Cloptonk said Uber was in violation of the 2013 law legalizing ride-hailing companies by failing to submit reporting requirements such as number of requests from rides from people with service animals or wheelchairs and how many of those rides were completed. Uber said it plans to appeal the decision.