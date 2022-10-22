Jury Sides With Cardi B Over Album Cover Art
BAD RAP
A federal jury has sided with rapper Cardi B in a lawsuit brought by a man who claimed she used an image of his distinctive back tattoo on her 2016 album Gangsta Bitch Music, Vol. 1 without his approval. Law&Crime reports that the jury at the Central District of California’s Santa Ana courthouse took just 90 minutes to rule in favor of Cardi B, concluding that she did not misappropriate Kevin Michael Brophy’s likeness on the cover nor had he been portrayed in a bad light. Brophy sued the WAP rapper for $5 million in 2017 after her team ignored his cease and desist letter and used the image of his tattoo. As Cardi B left court Brophy reportedly shook her hand and said “at the end of the day, I do respect you as an artist.” Cardi B responded, “It’s OK. It’s OK.” She was greeted with cheers by fans waiting outside as she left court.