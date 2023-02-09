Woman Catches ANOTHER Distracted Motorist Using Tesla Autopilot
‘NOT AGAIN!’
Less than a week after a shocked California woman captured what appeared to be a driver asleep at the wheel of her Tesla on the highway, the same woman improbably caught another motorist relying wholly on his Tesla’s autopilot function. The man, allegedly FaceTiming, was filmed by Kiki Dolas on the same freeway on Tuesday afternoon, according to KABC. “Not again! Not again!” she can be heard saying in the clip. Dolas told the ABC affiliate, “He had both hands up, you know, it was like he was sitting on his couch, chit-chatting to somebody, and the steering wheel was just cruising along… It was like the same thing all over again.” (It was unclear whether Dolas was driving her own vehicle, or if she was sitting in a passenger’s seat, as she was in the previous incident.) Tesla’s autopilot software is currently in beta testing, with the company warning that it is not road-ready yet. Its “Full-Self Driving” mode is also the subject of multiple investigations, including at least one federal probe by the Securities and Exchange Commission.