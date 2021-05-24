Young Woman Falls to Death at Rooftop Birthday Party in NYC
SEARCHING FOR ANSWERS
A 24-year-old woman died over the weekend after falling from a rooftop during a party in New York City. Cops say Cameron Perrelli was at a birthday party on a rooftop in Manhattan’s East Village when, around 3 a.m., the investment firm employee slipped and fell while attempting to cross to the rooftop of a neighboring building. Perrelli plunged down the airway between the two buildings. “It’s not like her to be a risk taker,” mourning father Louis Perrelli told the New York Daily News. Uncle Michael Perrelli said he’s still confused by the circumstances surrounding her death. “We don’t really know a lot,” he told the outlet, saying that he’s heard that she was “jumping from one building to the next,” but also that his niece was “walking on an air-condition vent” when she slipped. She wasn’t “the daredevil type” he told a reporter.