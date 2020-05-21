Can Networks Keep Up with Demand for Food TV During COVID?

Judging by social media, pandemic response efforts and shelter-in-place orders have directly resulted in a cooking and baking boom. Who knew that loaves of homemade sourdough would become trendy or that yeast would be hoarded?

And it comes as no surprise that TV cooking shows have also satisfied a craving for comfort, especially as more folks are home all day.

“Our programming now more than ever is serving as a much-needed respite to viewers who are looking for entertainment and escape, as well as for meal-time inspiration,” says Courtney White, president of Food Network. “And also, I think, a sense of community, especially during this time of social distancing.”