Canadian Ski Resort Locked Down After Two Shot Dead in Broad Daylight
OFF PISTE
One of the world’s most celebrated ski resorts was put on lockdown after two men were shot dead on Sunday. The Canadian town of Whistler, near Vancouver, was rocked by the violence which saw alleged local gangster Meninder Dhaliwa and his friend Sat Gill gunned down. “The incident happened in the village area out in the open,” a police statement given to CTV news said. “The police have not yet determined if this incident and a recently located burned car are related, or if they are related to ongoing gang conflict.” Two people were reportedly arrested in connection with the shooting, which witnesses described as having taken place near the Sundial Hotel. They also said Whistler was put on lockdown for several hours after the shots rang out. Dhaliwal had been with his brother, Harb, last year when Harb was shot dead by a hitman outside a nightclub in Vancouver.