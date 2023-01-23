Capitol Rioter Who Gleefully Posed in Pelosi’s Office Found Guilty
JUDGMENT
An Arkansas man who stormed House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office and posed for gleeful photos during the Capitol riot—before leaving a note calling the then-House speaker a bitch—has been found guilty of all charges. Richard “Bigo” Barnett was found guilty of all eight charges against him for his role in the Jan. 6 insurrection, including theft of government property. Barnett testified in his own defense during the federal trial, saying that he regretted his role in the riots—though he did not think he broke the law—and would apologize to Pelosi if she were in court. Prosecutors alleged that Barnett was armed with a stun gun as he stormed the Capitol and posed in Pelosi’s office. According to his criminal complaint, Barnett told one news outlet that he left a “note on her desk that says, ‘Nancy, Bigo was here, you bitch.’”