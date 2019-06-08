Greedy Clergy Who Took Cash From Disgraced American Bishop Will Give it Back

A Vatican cardinal is among a handful of Catholic clerics who pledged to return cash gifts bestowed upon them by disgraced W. Virginia Bishop Michael Bransfield, according to the Washington Post. Bransfield, who has been removed from active ministry after credible allegations of sexual misconduct, is alleged to have written personal checks for a total of $350,000 to 137 clerics over a dozen years. Among them is Cardinal Kevin Farrell, who Bransfield gave $29,000 to renovate his Rome apartment, and who said Friday he would return the money to the W. Virginia diocese. The Washington Post has learned that Bransfield was reimbursed by the church for the money he gave to the prelates, including two young priests he is credibly accused of molesting.