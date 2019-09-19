CHEAT SHEET

    Red Sox Legend Carl Yastrzemski Throws Out First Pitch to His Grandson

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    USA TODAY Sports

    Red Sox legend Carl Yastrzemski threw out the first pitch to his grandson Mike, before Wednesday night’s game at Fenway. One night earlier, the young Giants outfielder hit a home run in his first game at the stadium where his Hall of Fame grandfather played for all 23 of his major league seasons. Carl watched from the stands that night, but took to the field Wednesday for the first pitch ceremony. Mike’s catch was met with a standing ovation from the crowd and then the grandfather, in his old No. 8 jersey, and grandson embraced and walked toward the dugouts. The Giants end up routing the Red Sox 11-3.

