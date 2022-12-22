Florida Man Accused of Killing Ex-Girlfriend Because She Ignored His Calls
COLD BLOODED
A Florida man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly shot and killed his ex-girlfriend because she wasn’t responding to his texts and calls. According to an arrest affidavit, Carlos Lemont Jones II confronted Sha’Dayla Johnson outside her home in Melbourne after he woke up “in an angry state,” and then shot her 15 times with a semi-automatic 9 mm pistol purchased a week prior. Johnson was pronounced dead at an area hospital. The 23-year-olds dated for five months, but broke up two weeks ago, according to the victim’s father, Torrance Clark. In a confession provided to Palm Bay police hours after the incident, Jones said he wasn’t remorseful for his actions, allegedly adding that “if he had to do it again” he would kill Clark, as well. Jones is charged with premeditated first-degree murder and deprivation of a firearm. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 23.