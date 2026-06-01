Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sister’s Cause of Death Revealed

Bill Cosby, 88, has lost his bid for a new trial in a $19 million sexual assault lawsuit. Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Bradley S. Phillips ruled Friday that Cosby did not prove his claim that there was “any irregularity” in the court proceedings that would have prevented him from receiving a fair trial. He also ruled that the $19.25 million in damages awarded to his accuser, Donna Motsinger, were not “excessive.” In March, a civil jury found that Cosby had drugged and sexually assaulted the former waitress in 1972, after escorting her to one of his shows. It awarded Motsinger, now 84, the multimillion-dollar settlement, rejecting Cosby’s defense that he was a target of mass vigilantism and had not assaulted her. The case, brought more than 50 years after the incident, was able to go forward because of changes to the law allowing historical victims of sexual assault to bring civil cases against their abusers. Cosby has faced multiple allegations that he drugged and raped women, with New York magazine publishing an exposé involving dozens of women in 2015, after one woman successfully sued him and won in 2014. He also served almost three years in a Pennsylvania prison on sexual assault charges before that case was overturned by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in 2021.
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- 1Disgraced Comedy Legend Loses in Court—AgainNAY, NAY, NAYA court rejected Bill Cosby’s attempt to avoid paying a $19 million judgment.
- 2Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sister’s Cause of Death RevealedNEW DETAILSKelly Lee Curtis was in hospice care for a week, according to reports.
Shop with ScoutedI Canceled My Facial After Trying PCA Skin's New Peel PadsTRIPLE THREATFinally, a peel pad that doesn’t wreak havoc on my sensitive, hyper-reactive skin.
- 3‘90s Rocker Has Awkward Standoff With Booing Fans‘USA, USA, USA’The Black Crowes frontman was not happy with the Florida crowd’s chant.
- 4What You Need to Know About Jeffrey Epstein’s EntourageTHE EPSTEIN DIARIESEpstein spoke both directly and obliquely about these girls, as in “my girlfriend” or “my assistant.” Other times, it would just be the girls.
Shop with ScoutedThis Jitter-Proof Coffee Delivers Sustained Focus and EnergyDAILY DOSE“If regular coffee is a flip phone, Everyday Dose is the smartphone.”
- 5Howard Stern’s Radio Partner Shares Health Update'MIRACLE'Robin Quivers, 73, was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2012.
- 6Caroline Kennedy Breaks Silence Following Daughter’s DeathTRIBUTE TO COURAGETatiana Schlossberg is remembered by her mother at the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award ceremony.
- 7Jill Biden Shares Health Update on Joe’s CancerBORROWED TIMEThe 46th president was diagnosed with prostate cancer last May.
- 8Star Pleads for Restraining Order Over Stalker FearsPLEASE PLEASE PLEASEThe singer said her stalker was back at her home less than 24 hours after the stalker was arrested.
Shop with ScoutedThis Cooling Shirt Is the Ultimate Father's Day GiftFOR RAD DADSMagnaReady’s innovative shirts make buttoning a thing of the past.
- 9Tennis Pro Loses Big After Sexist Rant About Female UmpireTAKE IT LIKE A MANAfter losing to a 17-year-old last Thursday, the aggrieved player went on the offensive against the umpire.
- 10Serena Williams, 44, Makes Shock Career MoveCALL IT A COMEBACKThe 23-time singles Grand Slam champ is set to play doubles at Queen’s Club.
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Sister’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kelly Lee Curtis, the older sister of actress Jamie Lee Curtis, died on Saturday of natural causes at age 69, according to multiple reports. Curtis had been in hospice care in the week before her death, according to US Weekly. The Blaine County Coroner’s Office in Idaho said Curtis died of natural causes, Page Six confirmed. Kelly’s Oscar-winning sister, 67, announced her sibling’s death over the weekend. “A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday. “She was my first friend and lifelong confidant. She was jaw-droppingly beautiful and a talented actress.” The sisters appeared together in 1983’s Trading Places and Kelly Lee was Jamie Lee’s assistant on Freaky Friday and Christmas with the Kranks. She was born in 1956 to actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh.
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For more than three decades, PCA Skin has set the standard for professional chemical peels. Now, the brand is translating its signature triple-exfoliation technology into an at-home format with its new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads. Formulated to mimic your skin’s natural renewal process, the pads harness physical, chemical, and enzymatic exfoliation to gently smooth texture, soften fine lines and wrinkles, reduce redness, and minimize the appearance of enlarged pores—all without stripping the skin of its natural oils. Each dual-sided pad features a textured side that helps manually resurface the skin without causing barrier damage or irritation, while the smooth side helps restore hydration for an instant, post-facial-level glow.
Aside from a targeted blend of AHAs, BHAs, and PHAs, the pads are also infused with niacinamide, peptides, and licorice root extract to help calm the skin and counteract any potential irritation from the exfoliants. As someone with sensitive skin, I’m always hesitant to incorporate new exfoliants into my routine. I turn tomato-red when someone merely looks at me, so naturally, I’m fairly discerning when it comes to active-soaked peel pads. Plus, the thought of using a physical exfoliant instantly takes me back to that ubiquitous apricot scrub from my youth that practically tore my skin apart.
Now, I also grew up in sunny San Diego in the 2000s, when coconut-scented tanning oils were far more popular than sunscreen, which means I have plenty of UV-induced hyperpigmentation to tackle. As a longtime fan of PCA Skin’s gentle, reactive-skin-friendly formulas, I was thrilled to try the new peel pads ahead of launch.
I’ve been using the pads every morning for about two weeks and, unlike so many other exfoliants I’ve tried over the years, these don’t cause my skin to freak out—in fact, they somehow seem to soothe it. My skin has been especially red and sensitive lately thanks to seasonal allergies, and these feel as though they’re strengthening my skin barrier rather than breaking it down. Plus, while it’s still early, I’ve noticed that the “halo” sun spots along my temples seem less pronounced.
Dullness has also been a top concern for me lately, and after just one use, my skin looked visibly brighter, more radiant, and noticeably healthier. In fact, I had a facial booked last week to help revive my lackluster complexion, and I ended up canceling it.
If you’re looking for a one-and-done treatment that delivers professional-level results in a single swipe (without the irritation), PCA Skin’s new Triple Exfoliation Peel Pads are a true triple threat.
The Black Crowes frontman, Chris Robinson, got into a shouting match with Florida fans after they began chanting “USA, USA, USA” during a stop in Tampa on Sunday. Just before the band was about to play their 1990 hit “She Talks to Angels,” the crowd began chanting, which upset Robinson, 59, and prompted him to say pointedly, “Thanks for the geography lesson.” When the group of fans didn’t back down, Robinson became even more agitated. “I don’t know what you have to be so proud of right now,” he said, after which some fans began booing while others left. “For those of you f---ing booing us, some of us are not afraid. And we most assuredly are not f---ing ignorant,” he shouted back. The Atlanta-native band had major hits in the early 1990s, especially with their first two albums. They reunited in recent years, with brothers Chris and Rich Robinson helming the band and released their 10th studio album at the beginning of 2026. In promoting their new work, Robinson clarified that he is “not interested in politics” but is unhappy with the current state of the world. “I know what’s right and wrong—and this s--t going on right now is wrong,” he said in an interview with Mojo March. “The world’s teetering on the edge with all this bulls--t,” he added, without specifying exactly what he was referring to. Robinson was married to actress Kate Hudson from 2000 to 2006. They are the parents of 22-year-old Ryder Robinson, a budding actor and musician.
To every situation—every situation—Epstein came with multiple girls. They surrounded him like a mist of cologne. There but not there; part and parcel; the background music. In his house, the girls were a familiar, operational, white-noise presence. They seemed to dart about at the corner of your eye; to move with purpose and efficiency, though doing what exactly wasn’t clear. I never heard anyone mention the girls, not to ask who they were, why they were there, or what the implications might be. If you didn’t want to see it, you didn’t have to. Once, my wife and I ran into Epstein in Paris. There he was, bobbing in the Ritz swimming pool with three girls. The next day, we joined him and his entourage for a private tour of the Opéra Garnier. The girls, the curiosity, the wisecracks, the exclusive access—Epstein himself was a kind of production. He was the show. It occurs to me now that because you were always watching him, you were always at a distance from him. It wasn’t real. It was all staged for you.
Click through and subscribe to Michael Wolff’s HOWL for more of his unparalleled insight into Epstein’s world, and the “Epstein Diaries” series in full.
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If you rely on coffee for its focus-boosting powers but could do without the jitters, stomach flips, and inevitable mid-afternoon crash, it might be time to rethink what’s actually in your cup. Enter the new wave of functional blends that promise steady energy without the rollercoaster. My go-to functional coffee? Everyday Dose’s mushroom coffee. Yes, mushroom coffee isn’t exactly a novel concept.
Early iterations of mushroom coffee tended to have a flavor that could skew aggressively earthy—more forest floor than flat white. The category has evolved, and Everyday Dose is part of a newer class of brands prioritizing taste as much as function. The result is a brew that’s creamy, smooth, and convincingly coffee-forward, not overtly fungal.
The formula pairs real coffee with nootropic and adaptogenic mushrooms traditionally associated with cognitive support and stress modulation, plus grass-fed collagen for added protein and skin-supporting benefits. Instead of triggering your nervous system, the blend is designed to promote more sustained, even energy—think clear-headed focus without the wired feeling or abrupt crash.
Beyond energy, Everyday Dose leans into the ritual aspect. It dissolves easily, has a naturally mellow finish, and doesn’t require masking with syrups or heavy cream to make it palatable. Plus, for those with sensitive stomachs, many people find mushroom-forward blends easier on digestion than high-acid traditional brews. Of course, it’s still coffee (you’ll get the caffeine you’re drinking it for—don’t worry), but the added functional ingredients appear to soften the sharper edges of the experience. The net effect feels less like a caffeine spike and more like a steady hum. Precisely what I need in 2026.
Plus, the brand just released results from a new randomized controlled clinical trial that showed notable improvements in restorative sleep and sleep efficiency compared with both regular and decaf controls. The eight-week study found that participants using Everyday Dose experienced improvements in sleep efficiency and experienced less time awake during the night.
For anyone curious about upgrading their morning ritual without giving up the comfort (or flavor) of a proper cup, Everyday Dose makes a strong case that functional coffee has officially grown up.
Howard Stern’s radio partner, Robin Quivers, has revealed that she is cancer-free 14 years after she received her diagnosis. Quivers, 73, said on Monday’s episode she beat endometrial cancer, calling the news a “miracle.” “I feel like a brand new person,” Quivrers said with her announcement. The radio personality was diagnosed with stage three cancer in 2012, to which she underwent 15 months of chemotherapy and radiation. She announced her remission in 2013, but the cancer came back in 2016. Quivers spoke about how she lived with the disease in a 2023 interview with People Magazine, saying that she manages its severity with occasional immunotherapy infusions. “It’s never been a huge problem... I feel fine. It’s been 11 years of dealing with this —and I’m still here,” she said. Quivers noted that Stern has been by her side throughout her long-fought battle, serving as an important part of her support system. “Howard was there every day. I’d walk into the house after a doctor’s appointment, and the phone would ring, and it would be him... He has been with me lockstep,” she said. Stern celebrated the news on Monday’s episode. “Robin, it gives me a chill to even say it, but this is honestly the best news ever... I love you. And I am so happy for you,” he said.
Caroline Kennedy has broken her silence on the death of her daughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, who lost her battle with cancer in December. Kennedy, the daughter of former President John F. Kennedy, honored her daughter’s life in a speech at the annual J.F.K. Profile in Courage Award ceremony on Sunday. The ceremony is held each year at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, Massachusetts. The recipient of the Profile in Courage Award is recognized for their courage and selfless dedication to public service. This year’s recipient was Jerome Powell, who received the award on behalf of his commitment to the independence of the Federal Reserve. In her opening speech, Kennedy paid homage to her late daughter, Tatiana, who died at age 35. “Most of all, we remember Tatiana, who served on the board of this library and represented everything my parents stood for in her beautiful, amazing and too-short life,” Kennedy said. Tatiana was an environmental journalist before she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in May 2024, shortly after the birth of her second child. In an emotional testimony of her life and illness published in The New Yorker, Schlossberg brought attention to the controversial policies of her cousin and U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. RFK Jr. has been criticized for his cuts to healthcare budgets and denouncement of vaccinations, along with other related policies. Tatiana used her platform in the final months of her life to draw attention to how these policies related to her terminal disease and the struggles of other Americans.
Jill Biden provided an update about her husband, former President Joe Biden’s cancer diagnosis. The former first lady, 74, told Today show co-host Craig Melvin on Monday that “Joe will live with cancer till the rest of his life.” “You know, he’s doing OK,” she told Melvin of her 83-year-old husband. “Craig, you’ve been through this with your brother; you know how tough it is. And I think if he had just been diagnosed with prostate cancer, that’s one thing, because that can be cured. But the fact that it metastasized to his bones, that makes it a whole different story.” The Bidens first announced that Joe had been diagnosed with stage 4 prostate cancer in May 2025. The 46th president had initially decided to run for a second term before withdrawing from the race in July 2024 amid concerns that he was not healthy enough to serve another term. His vice president, Kamala Harris, won the Democratic nomination but lost to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election. Asked why she didn’t urge her husband to drop out of the race sooner, Biden told Melvin that “it had to be his decision.”
Singer Sabrina Carpenter filed documents in court on Friday to get a restraining order against an alleged stalker. The “Please Please Please” singer made the complaint against William Applegate, alleging that he appeared at her L.A. home less than a day after he was arrested for supposedly trying to walk in through her front door. In the court filings, cited by TMZ, Carpenter alleges the 31-year-old had tried to enter her home on May 23. She says he had not been invited, with the filings claiming it was “clear to [her] that his approach was deliberate, calculated and aggressive, which is deeply alarming.” The filings also contained images published by TMZ that appeared to show a man at the door. She says that when the singer’s security asked him to leave, he didn’t. Police came and arrested him, but the following day she claimed he returned, saying that the police had to be called out again. “William Applegate is a complete stranger to me,” Carpenter’s declaration read. “I have never met him or communicated with him in any way. I have no desire to meet him or communicate with him.” She has been given a temporary restraining order.
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This Father’s Day, skip the gift card and get him something that actually makes his day easier—like a shirt that buttons itself. MagnaReady was founded in 2013 by Maura Horton after her husband’s Parkinson’s diagnosis and was built on the belief that clothing should adapt to life’s changes.
MagnaReady shirts replace traditional buttons with hidden magnetic closures that fasten with a single touch. Line up the front panels, and the magnets snap together. No more fumbling with small buttons! A small upgrade? Sure, but it makes a huge difference.
Just in time for summer, MagnaReady’s new cooling tech shirt line is built for comfort in warm weather. The moisture-wicking fabric activates when he sweats, accelerating evaporation for immediate cooling, while antimicrobial properties keep odors at bay during extended wear.
Four-way stretch supports a full range of motion, making it a smart pick for dads who are active or in physical therapy. When you check out, a 15 percent discount will be automatically applied to your cart (excluding final sale items).
Paraguayan tennis player Adolfo Daniel Vallejo has been fined $65,000 at the French Open after making crude insults against a female umpire. After losing to 17-year-old Moise Kouame last Thursday, the aggrieved Vallejo went on the offensive against the chair umpire in an interview with the tennis outlet Clay. “This sort of match needs to be umpired by a man; it’s very difficult for a woman to do it,” the 22-year-old said. “It has to be refereed by a man, because it’s a very demanding crowd and you need a lot of strength to go against the crowd.” He was quickly reprimanded by tournament director Amelie Mauresmo, who labeled his comments “unacceptable” and went on to take back half of his prize earnings. Those who reach the second round at the French Open, as Vallejo did before losing to Kouame, receive $151,000 in prize money. The $65,000 fine imposed on Vallejo is nearly half of that amount.
Tennis legend Serena Williams is set to return to the sport nearly four years after her last professional match. The 44-year-old mom of two revealed Monday that she will play with doubles partner Victoria Mboko, 19, in next week’s HSBC Championships at the Queen’s Club in London. “Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter,” Williams said. The event, which begins June 8, serves as a warm-up for Wimbledon. Serena also confirmed the news on X, writing, “Good news travels fast,” along with a short clip of her on the court. Williams has not competed since the 2022 U.S. Open. After the match, Williams said she was “evolving away” from tennis rather than officially retiring, a move seen as intentionally leaving room for her to return to the sport. She spent six months in tennis’ anti-doping testing pool, one of the requirements for eligibility. But after reports surfaced in December, she downplayed the rumors. “Omg yall I’m NOT coming back. This wildfire is crazy,” she wrote on X at the time. She also refused to confirm her return on The Today Show in January, saying, “I’m just having fun and enjoying my life right now.” In her time away from the sport, Williams expanded her business portfolio, including appearing in an advertisement for telehealth company Ro’s GLP-1 product and making a cameo in Kendrick Lamar’s 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. Mkobo has spoken out about her admiration for Williams. “She’s my idol, so it’s really cool.”