CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Cause of Death Revealed for The Wire’s Lance Reddick
SHOCKING
Read it at The US Sun
The Wire star Lance Reddick’s death last month was initially reported to be from natural causes, but his death certificate has revealed the actor actually died of heart disease. The death certificate listed Reddick’s official cause of death as ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. According to the CDC, these disease terms are often used interchangeably. Many with the condition, which can lead to a heart attack, may not even know they have it and can go undiagnosed. Reddick, 60, was found dead in his home on March 17 shortly after going on a press tour for John Wick 4.