CCTV Video Captures Moment Australian Man Is Attacked and Killed by Shark
A 59-year-old Australian tourist is the latest shark attack victim on the beaches of Nouméa, the capital of the South Pacific archipelago of French-controlled New Caledonia. CCTV footage of the incident confirms initial reports that the man was swimming close to a pontoon at the popular Chateau Royal beach at around 4:00 p.m. when he was bitten “several times.” Local reports indicate lifeguards could hear cries coming from the water, causing them to act and evacuate the beach. The man was rescued by two people on a jet ski who were nearby as other terrified swimmers in the water rushed to get out. Witnesses attempted to help keep the man alive on the beach but he succumbed to his injuries. Paramedic Dr Vincent Ouradou told local broadcaster La 1ère he had had been bitten at least three times on his arms and legs. While the man is the first fatality, he is the third attack on that beach in recent weeks. According to local reports, a woman was seriously bitten at the same beach at the end of January while in another incident, a shark “charged” at a swimmer. The mayor of Nouméa, Sonia Lagarde (Renaissance), immediately closed the majority of the town’s beaches and announced a culling campaign to capture tiger sharks and bulldog sharks in the area. The species of shark in the latest attack was unclear.