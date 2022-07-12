Score 50% Off on Pet Essentials During Chewy’s Prime Day Sale
While Amazon Prime Day might be one of the best online shopping events of the year, most of the sales focus on general products meant largely for, well, humans. So, if you are looking to get your pet something fun during Prime Day this year, the best course of action might be to look somewhere other than Amazon. Chewy, one of the biggest online pet product retailers, is having a massive summer sale on tons of options across all lines. From July 12 to July 13, you can buy tons of great items across all categories. This includes up to 40% off your first Chewy Autoship order, 25% off your first Chewy Pharmacy order, up to 30% off food and treats, up to 30% off Embark Dog DNA Kits, and 30% off Wondercide Flea and Tick products, among many other offers. If you’ve got a less traditional pet, Chewy is also offering a free bag of natural treats with any purchase of a small habitat. If you’re afraid you’re gonna be too wrapped up in Prime Day to surf on other sites, fear not; tons of the Chewy deals will last for a few weeks with others lasting up to a couple of months. However, if you want to make sure your pet has as good of a shopping day as you do, make sure to check out all the best Chewy sales while they last.
