CHEAT SHEET
OMG
Chicago Police: Girl Beaten Up in Viral Video Was Missing for Days, May Have Been Sexually Assaulted
A 15-year-old girl seen in a viral video being beaten up by a group of girls was reportedly missing for five days before the attack, and Chicago police say she may have been sexually assaulted during that time. “The victim was discovered to be a victim of some sick and disgusting crimes,” Officer Jose Jara told reporters Wednesday, according to The Chicago Tribune. “Due to the unique circumstances and the sensitive nature of these crimes involved, the interview process and the task of verifying the facts of this case is going to take some time. Remember, we are talking about a span of several days.” The girl was located on Tuesday night by a “concerned citizen” and her father before being taken to the police. She was then taken to a hospital before being released Wednesday morning. The viral video, posted on Monday, shows the girl being attacked in an alley by a group Jara described as her “so-called friends.” Community activist Stringer Harris reportedly said six teens were involved in the attack, and claimed the girl suffered from mental illness.