Chicago White Sox Cancel Postgame Fireworks Show After Highland Park Shooting

In the wake of the shooting in Highland Park, Illinois, that left six people dead on Monday, the Chicago White Sox will carry on with their regularly scheduled game against the Minnesota Twins. The White Sox shared the news in a statement on Twitter, explaining that the decision to proceed with the Monday night game was made in consultation with the MLB. The team added that the postgame fireworks celebration has been canceled, and that a moment of silence for the victims will be held prior to the first pitch.