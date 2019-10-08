CHEAT SHEET
LEAVE US OUT OF IT
China: We Have ‘No Intention’ of Investigating the Bidens
Read it at South China Morning Post
China’s foreign ministry rejected President Trump’s call for the country to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. According to the South China Morning Post, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said the country has no desire to get involved in U.S. domestic matters. “China has long pursued the principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other countries,” he said on Tuesday. “We have no intention of intervening in the domestic affairs of the United States. Our position is consistent and clear.” This comes after Trump told reporters last week that both China and Ukraine should investigate corruption allegations against the Bidens.