ChatGPT Story About a Fake Train Crash Lands a Man in Jail
AI FAIL
Chinese police have arrested a man who used ChatGPT to churn out fake news stories—including one widely viewed post about a fake train crash that killed nine people. The man had been using the AI text generation tech, which can only be accessed in China through a VPN, to modify viral news articles into clickbait for quick cash, according to Bloomberg. But it was the train crash story, which was viewed over 15,000 times before being removed, that tipped off authorities. Now the man, identified only by his surname of Hong, is facing charges of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” punishable by a minimum five-year prison sentence.