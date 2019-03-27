Cholera Confirmed in Mozambique After Cyclone Idai
BAD TO WORSE
Five people in Mozambique have tested positive for cholera, just two weeks after a brutal cyclone left tens of thousands of people without consistent clean water and sanitation, The Guardian reports Wednesday. The cases of the deadly waterborne disease all came from Munhava, an impoverished enclave of hard-hit Beira. Many of Beira’s nearly 500,000 residents still lack access to clean water in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai, stoking authorities’ fears that it will spread. The cyclone killed approximately 700 people when it struck on March 14. “We did the lab tests and can confirm that these five people tested positive for cholera,” said Ussene Isse, the country’s national director of medical assistance. “It will spread. When you have one case, you have to expect more cases in the community.” The World Health organization is planning to send 900,000 doses of the vaccine later this week to help stop the outbreak.