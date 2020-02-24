CHEAT SHEET
Arizona Congressional Candidate Suspends Campaign After Heroin OD
A candidate for Congress in Arizona suspended his campaign Monday after relapsing and overdosing on heroin last week. Republican Chris Taylor, who is on the Safford City Council, was found unresponsive in his home and revived, according to the Arizona Republic. I’m not going to hide from this. I’m not ashamed of what happened. I wish to sincerely apologize to the amazing people who have supported me,” said Taylor, a combat veteran who had an opioid addiction in high school. “I don’t know what went wrong. I recently relapsed after having so many solid years in sobriety. I have to figure out where I went wrong.” He was one of three candidates running for the GOP nomination to try and unseat two-term Democrat Rep. Tom O’Halleran.