Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen Says ‘Minor Stroke’ Caused No Damage
DOWN BUT NOT OUT
Sen. Chris Van Hollen said “there are no long-term effects or damage” from the minor stroke he suffered over the weekend, but that he will remain in George Washington University Hospital for a few days anyway on his doctor’s advice. The Maryland Democrat said that he was admitted to the medical facility after “experiencing lightheadedness and acute neck pain” while delivery a speech. He is the second Democrat to teeter on the brink of breaking the thin Senate majority, after Ben Ray Luján (D-NM) returned to work in March after also suffering a stroke. The news piggybacked Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman’s announcement that he also suffered a stroke. Fetterman, the Democratic front runner for his state’s U.S. Senate seat, also said he suffered no damage from his stroke.