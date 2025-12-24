Top Dem Rips ‘Full of S**t’ Trump Administration Over Epstein Files

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has accused the Trump administration of being “full of s--t” over their botched release of the Epstein files.

The Department of Justice has continued to flout the strict conditions of the Epstein Files Transparency Act by drip-feeding selected documents relating to the late sex offender.

After dumping some of the files on Friday to meet their legal deadline, the DOJ released around 30,000 more files on Tuesday, many heavily redacted.

Schumer has been vocal about the Trump administration “breaking the law” by not releasing all the files within the 30-day window they were given through a law passed by Congress.

Speaking to the Meidas Touch Network on Tuesday about the latest staggered release of selected files, Schumer said it proved the DOJ had become “Trump’s shill.”

“If everything is so hunky dory, then release all of the files,” Schumer said. “They have blanked out huge amounts of these files... If everything’s so cool with Donald Trump—and no one believes it is—then come clean.”

Schumer pointed out that the law to release all the documents on Dec. 19 was passed unanimously, and claimed the DOJ is now withholding or redacting information to protect Trump.

“You’re not releasing them. You’re dribbling them out. Now you’re trying to be a cheerleader for Trump,” Schumer said. “Put them all out at once and let the American people decide what Donald Trump was up to and other bad people were up to as well.”

Chuck Schumer blasts Trump on MeidasTouch. screen grab

Host Ben Meiselas asked Schumer what the next step was to get all the documents released, rather than being trickled out at their own pace.

“The law was written very clearly and it did not allow all these redactions, all this blacking out of everything,” Schumer said. “It did not say you can dribble them out over a period of months. These guys are full of s--t.”

He added, “They should simply release them all now. So our law says that and if they don’t comply with the law, Senate will go to court and demand everything be released.”

Noting that the public—including the victims of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell—wanted the files released, Schumer warned that a court case would not end well for the Trump administration.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks as Federal Bureau of Investigation Director Kash Patel (L) and U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi look on during a press conference in the Oval Office. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

“We will win in court because the law is so clear,” Schumer said. “And if any senators refuse to do that, it’s at their peril. The American people demanded it... It’s not up to even the senators to make a judgment. It’s up to the American people.”

On Tuesday, Schumer posted on X that he wanted to know what happened to the list of 10 Epstein co-conspirators the FBI had in 2019.

“Why haven’t we seen those memos?,” Schumer posted.

“Where are the grand jury records? Where are the FBI records? What are they hiding? Tens of thousands of files released shed no light on who they are. More questions than answers.”

In 2019, Trump’s DOJ had a list of 10 Epstein co-conspirators.



Who are these 10 co-conspirators? Why haven’t we seen those memos? Where are the grand jury records? Where are the FBI records? What are they hiding?



Tens of thousands of files released shed no light on who they… pic.twitter.com/Uuvziss9qZ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) December 23, 2025

Talking to Meidas, Schumer also directly unleashed on FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi, who have been heavily involved in the rollout of the Epstein files.

“They just lie. They’re total shills for Trump. No one believes them,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) speaks to reporters following a Senate Democratic policy luncheon at the U.S. Capitol on December 16, 2025 in Washington, DC. Heather Diehl/Getty Images

“No one trusts Bondi, no one trusts Patel, no one trusts any of these people to be honest or honorable about this. They just bow down to whatever Trump wants. And we know Trump is a liar and will not want anything to come out, especially when it’s about him.”