CIA Practiced ‘Rectal Feeding’ on Prisoners, Court Hears
TORTURE
The Central Intelligence Agency tortured detainees by “rectal feeding,” an expert testified in a pretrial hearing at Guantanamo Bay this week, according to The New York Times. Dr. Sondra Crosby, an expert on torture and trauma, testified in the case of Abd al-Rahim al-Nashiri, whom prosecutors accuse of involvement in the 2000 bombing of the U.S.S. Cole. Nashiri’s defense team argues that some of his admissions in the case should be exempted from trial, because they were obtained in connection to torture. One such tactic, Crosby testified, involved inserting a tube of Nashiri’s anus and injecting him with a protein shake, under the guise of feeding him in 2004. Nashiri alleged other forms of physical and sexual abuse at the hands of his interrogators, including being sodomized with the handle of a broom. C.I.A. interrogators have previously been accused of torturing detainees by “rectal rehydration,” in which they injected water into prisoners‘ anuses with hoses. In addition to its cruelty, the “feeding” practice was bogus in its claims to feed prisoners. The liquid injection “would have acted just like an enema, and it would been expelled,” Crosby testified.