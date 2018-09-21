Cleveland Browns End 635-Day Winless Streak

The Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets 21-17 late Thursday, ending a nearly two-year winless streak. Baker Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s draft, was credited with leading the team to victory in his regular-season debut after quarterback Tyrod Taylor suffered a concussion in the second quarter. The team was behind 14-0 when Mayfield hit the field and pulled out all the stops to turn things around, completing 17 of 23 passes for 201 yards. “Tonight was his night. It was his coming-out party,” Coach Hue Jackson said of Mayfield’s performance after the game. Mayfield described the win as a “building block” for future successes. “It’s not the only win we’re going to celebrate,” he said at a post-game news conference. The last time the team had won was in December 2016, when they beat the then-San Diego Chargers.
