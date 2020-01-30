Climate Activist Greta Thunberg Gets Wax Statue in German Museum
Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg is immortalized in sculpture, with a wax statue of the Swedish student unveiled at the Panoptikum wax museum in Hamburg, Germany on Wednesday. According to German radio broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk, the sculpture was made by a team led by Gottfried Kruger and is one of the 120 well-known individuals featured at the wax museum. Panoptikum's head, Susanne Faerber, told the radio network Kruger was supposed to be working on a sculpture of Bill Gates and she “knew nothing” of his project when the Greta Thunberg wax statue came to the museum earlier this month. “But Greta had my full approval immediately,” she said. Thunberg's sculpture is reportedly the first in the museum that will change clothes as the seasons change.