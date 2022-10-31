Climate Activists Glue Themselves to Dinosaur Exhibit in Berlin
OUCH
Another museum and priceless artifact has been targeted by climate activists but this time it came in the form of a dinosaur. Two women could be seen glueing themselves to the handrail of a dinosaur display inside Berlin’s Natural History Museum Sunday, while calling on officials to take more action to prevent climate change and holding a banner that read: “What if the government doesn’t have it under control?” One of the two female protestors from The Last Generation group, which was behind the protest, said: “Unlike the dinosaurs, we hold our fate in our own hands. Do we want to go extinct like the dinosaurs, or do we want to survive?” The protest went for approximately 20 minutes until police arrived, while it took another 40 minutes to free the women from their mess. According to Reuters, “the Natural History Museum said it had filed a criminal complaint for trespassing and property damage.” Earlier this month Claude Monet’s work “Les Meules” became a victim of the German climate activism group, Letzte Generation, while in the U.K. earlier this year a number of artworks were targeted by the protest group Just Stop Oil.