Club Q Shooting Survivors to Testify at House Hearing on Anti-LGBTQ Violence
HORRIFFIC
With a rise in anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and hate crimes, the House Oversight Committee plans to host survivors of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs in November, for a hearing on the violence and threats LGBTQ+ people face, according to an NBC News report. Club Q’s founding partner and co-owner Matthew Haynes, bartender Michael Anderson, and survivor James Slaugh are set to testify on Dec. 14, along with a survivor from the Orlando Pulse nightclub shooting. “Make no mistake, the rise in anti-LGBTQI+ extremism and the despicable policies that Republicans at every level of government are advancing to attack the health and safety of LGBTQI+ people are harming the LGBTQI+ community and contributing to tragedies like what we saw at Club Q,” said Democratic Committee Chair Rep. Carolyn Maloney of New York.