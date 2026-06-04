CNN Data Guru Blown Away by Trump’s Stunning Disaster

CNN’s Harry Enten has revealed that Donald Trump’s war in Iran is so unpopular there is a “rare trifecta” of support for the ceasefire.

The network’s chief data analyst told Thursday’s episode of News Central that the extremely shaky ceasefire arrangement between the U.S. and Iran has majority support among Democrats, independents, and even Republicans.

“Whatever exactly this ceasefire is, people want it to continue,” Enten said. “Continue the Iran ceasefire and the negotiations—look at this: 77 percent of all Americans. Then you get the rare trifecta: Democrats, 96 percent; independents, 81 percent; and even a majority of Republicans here [54 percent].

“What we’re essentially saying is, yes, they do, in fact, want the ceasefire to continue. They like this idea,” Enten added. “They do not, in fact, want an upstart of, let’s say, much more force going on in the Middle East, much more force going on in Iran,” he added. “They want the current condition to hold, whatever exactly you call it.”

Donald Trump has long insisted that the war in Iran will end any day now. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

The ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran has been in place since April, although both sides continue to exchange fire.

This includes the U.S. attacking an oil tanker bound for Iran on Tuesday, with Iran also claiming to have attacked the headquarters of the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and a U.S. vessel.

The exchange of attacks during the ceasefire has increased concern that the Middle East conflict has no end in sight and that any deal to end it is still a long way off.

Enten also described how the Iran war, which was the “most unpopular” on record when it broke out on Feb. 28, has become “even more unpopular” now that it has dragged on for more than three months.

“Net approval rating of the Iran war at the start, it was underwater, minus nine points. Now it’s down there with the Strait of Hormuz. Look at this, minus 23 points. This is a war that has become more unpopular, even as President Trump and his administration have tried to sell it.”

Harry Enten shows how much support for the war in Iran is plummeting. Screengrab/CNN

On Wednesday, four Republican House members—Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania—sided with Democrats to block further U.S. military action in Iran unless there is congressional approval, in a 215-208 vote.

Trump lashed out at the GOP defectors, claiming they were “4 bad Republicans” who “should be ashamed of themselves.”

Elsewhere, Enten showed that Americans largely agree that Trump needs congressional approval to carry out further acts of war.

“Sixty three percent overall are against the idea that the president can just go willy-nilly without congressional approval,” Enten said. “How about independents? 72 percent. More than two in three independents are against the idea that the president can, in fact, use military force without congressional approval.

“Independents, of course, have been such an important part of the president’s decaying political coalition. They were pretty much even in the 2024 election, and they have shifted massively against him, especially on this war,” Enten added.