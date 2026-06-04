Donald Trump’s increasingly unpopular war with Iran suffered its biggest political setback yet after House Republicans joined Democrats to pass a resolution blocking further U.S. military action.

Four Republicans broke ranks with Trump and House GOP leaders to support the measure, which passed 215-208.

The GOP defectors were Reps. Thomas Massie of Kentucky, Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, and Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania.

The vote reflected a growing Republican rebellion and marked the first time either chamber of Congress has approved a war powers resolution since the conflict began more than three months ago.

When the House considered a similar measure in April, only one Republican—Massie—voted in favor.

Democrats forced the vote under the War Powers Resolution of 1973, which requires presidents to withdraw U.S. forces from conflicts not authorized by Congress within 60 days.

When the House considered a similar measure in April, only one Republican—Rep. Thomas Massie—voted in favor. Luke Johnson/Luke Johnson/Getty Images

The growing pushback comes as the war has become increasingly unpopular with voters.

A New York Times-Siena College poll conducted in May found that 64 percent of registered voters believe Trump made the wrong decision in going to war with Iran, while just 30 percent said he made the right call.

“We are trapped in a war that won’t end because an incompetent president launched it thinking of only his own ego while failing to prepare for the consequences,” NY Rep. Gregory Meeks—the top Democrat on the House Foreign Affairs Committee—said during debate on the House floor.

Trump and his allies have argued the measure is unnecessary because the conflict is effectively over.

Ahead of a key deadline under the War Powers Resolution last month, the president informed Congress that “the hostilities that began on February 28, 2026, have terminated” because a ceasefire has been in place since April.

President Donald Trump met with cabinet members on Wednesday to discuss the Iran war. Evan Vucci/REUTERS

Rep. Brian Mast, the Republican chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, echoed that position on Wednesday.

“We are not in hostilities,” Mast said.

“We are out there with almost the exact same number of forces that we continually keep in the region.”

Those assurances came just a day after U.S. and Iranian forces exchanged missiles, drones, and retaliatory strikes in the conflict’s biggest escalation in weeks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio made a similar argument during a House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on Wednesday, insisting that “the war is over” even as lawmakers pressed him about the continuing military exchanges and the conflict’s mounting costs.

Rubio warned that congressional efforts to limit Trump’s authority could undermine negotiations with Tehran.

“They think that if this thing passes, that means the president will not be able to come after us so he no longer has any leverage,” Rubio said.

The measure still faces significant hurdles before it could have any practical effect. The Senate would need to pass its own version before it could reach Trump’s desk, and the president would almost certainly veto it.

No war powers resolution has ever successfully overridden a presidential veto, according to the Washington Post.

Supporters argued the vote still sends a powerful political message to the White House, regardless of whether the resolution ever takes effect.

“When the members went back home, they heard from their constituents,” Massie said.

“It confirmed to [the Republicans who voted yes] that they should do the right thing.”