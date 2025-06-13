CNN Data Guru Reveals Newsom’s Trump Takedown Eclipsed Joe Rogan

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s fiery broadside against Donald Trump’s handling of protests in Los Angeles may have earned him more than just MAGA outrage.

According to CNN Chief Data Analyst Harry Enten, views of his speech not only eclipsed the kind of numbers podcast superstar Joe Rogan gets on YouTube—it might just have launched his presidential future.

"This is a big moment for Gavin Newsom," CNN's Erin Burnett said to Enten on OutFront Thursday evening. "Tell me something I don't know about him."

“I’ll tell you something that you don’t know,” Enten replied. “A star. A political star, perhaps, has been born.”

The analyst explained: “How many people watch Gavin Newsom’s speech on just YouTube alone? Get this. Over 3 million folks watch the speech on YouTube alone.”

The number of YouTube views generated by California Gov. Gavin Newsom's anti-Trump speech compared with the average views of a Joe Rogan podcast TheDailyBeast/CNN

Protesters set fire to a dumpster in Seattle—unrest in response to ICE raids have spread to cities across the nation after beginning in Los Angeles. Rio Giancarlo/Getty Images

“Joe Rogan, a very popular podcast, the most popular in America—his average podcast episode over the last month has averaged only 1.6 million YouTube views this month,” Enten added, referring to The Joe Rogan Experience.

Newsom launched his devastating attack on President Trump’s nationwide ICE raids Tuesday, likening him to “failed dictators” and warning Americans, “other states are next.”

Newsom later claimed Trump is “not all there” as he raged over federal troops being deployed to Los Angeles by the 78-year-old president during an interview on The Daily podcast.

As previously reported, Newsom’s words prompted a furious backlash from Trumpworld—but Burnett said it appeared to have caused the Democratic base to flip on Newsom.

Gov. Newsom's anti-Trump speech has eclipsed the number of views generated by The Joe Rogan Experience, America's most popular podcast. Joe Rogan Experience / YouTube

Gov. Newsom attacked Donald Trump for deploying California National Guard soldiers in Los Angeles following clashes with police. David McNew/Getty Images

“A few weeks ago, they did not like him on the progressive left because he had a podcast... and now all of a sudden it’s like, oh, let’s just forget that guy ever existed. Here’s our new hero.”

Enten confirmed that the betting markets are following the hype: “On June 5th, it was just 7 percent. Look at that. By June 12th, nearly doubling to 13 percent... the number one most likely Democratic candidate and the most likely president on the Democratic side to be president of all the other Democrats running at this point or maybe running.”