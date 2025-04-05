CNN Guest: MAGA Like ‘Star Wars’ Fans Realizing Vader’s the Villain

Comedian John Fuselgang told CNN that listening to MAGA supporters this week has been like watching fans of Star Wars realizing Darth Vader is a villain.

“It’s like they’ve seen the first three Star Wars movies and they figure out Darth Vader’s the bad guy in the last ten minutes of Return of the Jedi‚” Fuselgang said on Newsnight with Abby Phillip on Friday.

The scathing assessment comes as some of President Donald Trump’s steadfast supporters have turned on the Republican president following the wide-ranging tariffs he imposed on Wednesday.

Announced on Tuesday, which Trump dubbed “Liberation Day,” the 10 percent tariffs are intended to protect American jobs.

But they have cost the markets trillions of dollars in the days since coming into effect, with three major U.S. indexes—the S&P, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq—recording a drop of more than 5 percent on Friday, marking the worst single-day dip since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Political opponents have described the new financial measures as nothing short of a trade war that will devastate the global economy.

The president’s supporters are openly questioning the wisdom of his latest move as the markets continue to reel.

On Friday, far-right podcaster Ben Shapiro, who helped campaign for the GOP in the run-up to the November election, described the tariff packages as “mistaken,” “pretty crazy,” and “probably unconstitutional.”

Pro-Trump social media personality Dave Portnoy took aim at Trump himself, claiming that “everything’s in the sh-tter” after losing $7 million from his investment portfolio.

Fuselgang said none of this should come as a surprise to Trump’s MAGA base and accused Trump of hiring undocumented migrants to work in his businesses as well as outsourcing manufacturing to China and Mexico “to avoid paying a living wage to Americans.”

“But he really cares about illegal immigration!” the comedian continued. “We can’t believe what he actually says, and a lot of conservatives are realizing–we never signed up for this.”