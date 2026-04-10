CNN Supercut Humiliates Trump After His Meltdown at MAGA Rebels

CNN has humiliated Donald Trump after an astonishing meltdown where he dismissed a group of former allies as anti-MAGA.

Conspiracy theorists Alex Jones and Candace Owens, as well as right-wing commentators Tucker Carlson and Megyn Kelly, were given their marching orders from the America First movement on Thursday, after they became increasingly critical of the war with Iran and Trump’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

NewsNight host Abby Phillip is no stranger to Trump’s rage, and in a rare moment of alignment with the one-time MAGA stooges, she illustrated how much Trump’s tune had changed in just a few short years.

Carlson was a leading America First voice and close to the administration. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

“I just mentioned a name, but a woman who I saw the other night on television just rip some poor idiot apart, Megyn Kelly is here,” Trump said at a rally in 2024, before inviting her on stage.

It was Phillip’s opening clip in the supercut.

“By the way, I’m having a great time up here,” Trump said in the next clip, sitting in a chair across from Carlson in October 2024.

“Is he the greatest interviewer?” he asked the cheering crowd, pointing at the former Fox News host.

Kelly was all-in MAGA but has split dramatically with Trump over Iran. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“Candace Owens, I watched her, and I saw her coming, and I said. You know I’m pretty good at star power, I’d look, I’d say that’s a star,” he said, waving his hands wildly in October 2019.

Jones was at the plate last. “I just want to finish by saying your reputation is amazing, I will not let you down,” Trump swooned over the Infowars host in December 2015. “You will be very, very impressed.”

Now that those kind words are in the rearview mirror, Thursday’s blistering attack has drawn battle lines between the president and four people who helped put him there.

“I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon—Because they have one thing in common, Low IQs,” he wrote on Truth Social.

Candace Owens with Trump at the Young Black Leadership Summit at the White House in 2019. YURI GRIPAS/Yuri Gripas/REUTERS

The 485-word post marked an end to Trump’s silence as dissent among the once-loyal podcasters grew.

“They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too!” he said, before calling them, “NUT JOBS, TROUBLEMAKERS.”

He added, “Their views are the opposite of MAGA—Or I wouldn’t have won the Presidential Election in a LANDSLIDE. MAGA agrees with me, and just gave CNN a 100 percent Approval Rating of ‘TRUMP,’ not Hand Flailing Fools like Tucker Carlson, who couldn’t even finish College, he was a broken man when he got fired from Fox, and he’s never been the same—Perhaps he should see a good psychiatrist!”

Trump fired off at his former allies. Screenshot/Truth /Truth Social

Picking them off one by one, he continued, “Or Megyn Kelly, who nastily asked me the now famous, ‘Only Rosie O’Donnell,’ question.” Kelly called him “weak” and “gullible” this week.

“Or ‘Crazy’ Candace Owens, who accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit.” Brigitte Macron and her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, have filed a lawsuit against Owens for her continued claims that Brigitte is a trans woman.

Jones was last to cop it. “Or Bankrupt Alex Jones, who says some of the dumbest things, and lost his entire fortune, as he should have, for his horrendous attack on the families of the Sandy Hook shooting victims, ridiculously claiming it was a hoax. These so-called ‘pundits’ are LOSERS, and they always will be!”

Alex Jones has recently broken from Trump. Alex Jones/X

Jones publicly—and tearfully—broke with Trump over the war with Iran, saying, “I don’t support him.”

Phillip’s montage is just the latest in a saga of ill will between CNN—which he regularly dismisses as “fake news”—and the president.

Trump previously snapped at Phillip, telling her in a press gaggle in 2018, “What a stupid question that is. But I watch you a lot, you ask a lot of stupid questions.” She had asked him whether he wanted acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker to rein in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into possible Russian election interference.