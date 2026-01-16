CNN’s MAGA Star Caught Making Rude Gesture to Defend Trump

Conservative CNN pundit Scott Jennings performed an Olympic-level eye roll during a heated discussion over the impact of ICE raids.

Jennings joined a fiery panel on Thursday’s NewsNight which spent much of the episode talking over each other while detailing the polarizing reaction to ICE officers on the streets of Minneapolis.

Host Abby Phillip played the panelists a video of a Minneapolis woman being grilled by an ICE officer who wanted to see her identification, despite telling the agent she was a U.S. citizen.

“Where were you born?” the officer repeats, as she replies, “Minneapolis is my home.”

Scott Jennings is not impressed with Lev Parnas on CNN.

Ukraine-born businessman Lev Parnas, a former associate of Rudy Giuliani, was on the panel and said watching the footage gave him PTSD.

“I remember growing up in the Soviet Union back in ’89, ’90... you couldn’t walk the streets without being pulled over by the police asking you for your documentation,” he said. “And now we’re seeing the same thing play out here.”

Parnas added of Trump, “I mean, he’s getting his great rules and learning from the best—Putin—and he’s following in his footsteps.”

That triggered Jennings, who recently released a book on the 79-year-old president, to pull off an epic eye roll.

Tributes for slain Minneapolis mother Renee Good.

Parnas noticed the gesture and said, “Scott doesn’t like it, but he’s auditioning for Karoline Leavitt’s job. You know, when she leaves, he’s going to be the next press secretary.”

Last month, Leavitt, 28, announced she and her 60-year-old husband were having their second child.

Jennings also clashed with Phillip over whether ICE has a valid role in Minneapolis. The MAGA ally said the main problem in the city is that there is “no co-operation” between the 300 imported ICE agents and the local police.

Federal agents deploy tear gas and pepper balls against community members during an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis.

On Wednesday, tensions flared again after ICE agents shot a man in Minneapolis, with police using tear gas to try to disperse protestors after the incident. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey asked citizens to “not counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own brand of chaos.”

Frey said the fact there were 300 ICE agents in the city, swamping 600 local police officers, was “not sustainable.”

“This is an impossible situation that our city is presently being put in,” Frey said.

“We’re in a position right now where we have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their neighbors. We cannot be at a place right now in America where we have two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another.”

Jennings blamed Minneapolis for the way they were dealing with the immigration raids, saying, “This would not be happening if they were doing it like everybody else.”

Phillip said, “You keep saying that. It doesn’t make it true just because you say it is.”

The conservative said he and Phillip had “a fundamental” disagreement.

“I think illegal immigration law should be enforced,” Jennings said. “And you don‘t.”