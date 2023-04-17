Coachella Was a Petri Dish for Celeb Couples and Makeouts

It makes sense that canoodling celebrities often choose Coachella as a venue for their romantic escapades: it’s easy to get lost in the crowd at, say, a big Frank Ocean show and make out like no one’s watching. Only thing is, when you’re famous, everyone is watching. And Coachella 2023 is turning out to be ground zero for burgeoning or freshly debuting celeb couples.

First, the most shocking development: Pop star exes Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted kissing at Friday night’s festivities more than a year after breaking up. And though clips of them together spread like wildfire around social media, a source later told Page Six that the two are not officially back together.

Elsewhere in Indio, California, Oscar winner Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted making... some sort of move on Irina Shayk, Bradley Cooper’s ex, at a Coachella party on Saturday.

Rumored paramours Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner, who were previously photographed horseback riding like normal people would ride a tandem bike, were also snapped together at the festival, the day after Bad Bunny’s headlining set.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd strolled the Coachella grounds with Simi Khadra, his DJ/influencer girlfriend, whom he was first spotted with last year.

American Horror Story star Emma Roberts showed up to the desert with her relatively unknown actor boyfriend Cody John. Noticeably boyfriend-less, though, was Kylie Jenner, who appeared at the festival sans Timotheé Chalamet, the Dune heartthrob with whom she’s rumored to be locking lips. A source confirmed to Entertainment Tonight on Monday that Chalamet and Jenner are indeed dating.

Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, Ariana Madix of Vanderpump Rules—whose ex-partner of nine years, Tom Sandoval, was recently exposed for cheating on her—was spotted at Coachella making out with a hot fitness instructor named Daniel Wai. Team Ariana forever!

And to think, that was just the first of this two-weekend desert rumpus. Who knows what Weekend 2 will bring?