School Board Members Refuse Request to Wear Masks to Honor Teacher Who Died of COVID
SPITTING ON HIS GRAVE
When Georgia kindergarten teacher Patrick Key died of COVID-19 on Christmas Day, his loved ones made it very clear how they wanted his memory to be honored. His obituary read: “Patrick felt passionate about wearing masks during the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, please buy and wear a mask to protect others and yourself in honor of him.” At a meeting of the Board of Education in Cobb County last week, school district employee Jennifer Susko begged members of the board who were not wearing masks to put them on “as a tribute to this teacher who did everything you asked of him, even teaching through a pandemic.” But at least two men remained maskless. Susko went on to say: “I would like the record to reflect that some of you did not wear a mask... The final request of a Cobb teacher who died. Your actions in these two minutes have spoken louder than words.” Key’s widow, Priscella, wrote of the clip: “I have many feelings but no socially appropriate words to describe them.”