Coffee Drinkers Less Likely to Die Early Than Coffee Dodgers, Study Reveals
MAKE IT A DOUBLE
As well as helping us feel alive in the morning, it turns out that a daily cup of coffee might actually keep us alive for longer, too. A new study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine found that coffee-drinkers are less likely to die early than the habitually decaffeinated. The study, which examined the coffee consumption habits and health of 171,000 people in the U.K. over a period of seven years, built on previous research that suggested that coffee drinkers live longer. The new investigation, carried out by scientists from the Southern Medical University in Guangzhou, China, sought to establish if that finding was true even for people who put sugar in their daily coffee. People who drink unsweetened coffee were 16-21 percent less likely to die during the study than non-coffee drinkers, while people consumed between one and four cups of lightly sweetened coffee were 29-31 percent less likely to die.